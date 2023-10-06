I have a Synology router RT1900ac with attached usb hard drive that I want to store video from a Eufy camera. Eufy says that Synology is supported

The instructions from the Eufy app say to go to the NAS management page, go to the Package Center, search"surveillance station" or surveillance application" and install.

In the Package Center I have Safe Access, VPN Plus Server, Threat Prevention, Download Station, DNS Server, Media Server and Radius Server, where do I find the required surveillance application?

Thanks.