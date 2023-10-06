Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Set up Synology Router as NAS for Eufy securuty camera?
I have a Synology router RT1900ac with attached usb hard drive that I want to store video from a Eufy camera. Eufy says that Synology is supported

 

 The instructions from the Eufy app say to go to the NAS management page, go to the Package Center, search"surveillance station" or surveillance application" and install.

 

In the Package Center I have Safe Access, VPN Plus Server, Threat Prevention, Download Station, DNS Server, Media Server and Radius Server, where do I find the required surveillance application?

 

Thanks.

 

 




The key is the NAS management page. You have a router, not a NAS, so wrong software. Surveillance Station is a package which runs on a Synology NAS.

 
 
 
 

Oh, going by this headline I thought it could do both.

 

Synology RT1900ac review: A great router and NAS server (in one) at an excellent price




