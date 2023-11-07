Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)After a NUC Start from cold. Wifi dreadful. Disconnect and Re-connect it comes back
alisam

679 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310627 7-Nov-2023 14:03
Send private message quote this post

I always shutdown my NUC (2017, i5, Wifi: Intel-AC 8265).  I am retired and so look after my electricity usage.

 

Here are my Wifi 'fast.com' speeds:

 

 

and immediately after a run:

 

 

Sometimes, after startup, the download speed is a lot worse.

 

I disconnect from my only SSID and re-connect, and it is better:

 

 

I am on a Spark 300/100 plan. The NUC is on a Study desk, virtually immediately above a Grandstream GWN7610 in the Study (ethernet wired to a GWN7062 Router). I have 3 x GWN7610 Grandstream AP's and all have been rebooted (plus the GWN7062).

 

But the NUC has NOT connected to the Study Access Point, but to a GWN7610 in Mesh mode (it's not too far away but has to get through 2 gib walls).

 

I don't know how to control which AP, a device will connect to. The screenshot is after I disconnected and then reconnected.

 

 

My issue has been going on now for several months.

 

But to be honest, the NUC 'Intel NUC BOXNUC7i5BNH' (Windows 10 Pro) has never been 'brilliant'. I just need it to keep going for a bit longer.

 

I have tried all-sorts of 'tweaks', plus I have reinstalled Windows 10 at least 3 times or deleted the driver and re-installed.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream GWN7062, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
cddt
615 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3157062 7-Nov-2023 16:46
Send private message quote this post

How big is your house that you need 3 APs? How far apart are they? Have you configured minimum RSSIs? To eliminate your network configuration as a cause I would turn off all but one of the APs and see if you can reproduce the issue. 

 

 

 

And if that fails try a different OS and see if the problem persists. 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
alisam

679 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3157116 7-Nov-2023 19:25
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

How big is your house that you need 3 APs? How far apart are they? Have you configured minimum RSSIs? To eliminate your network configuration as a cause I would turn off all but one of the APs and see if you can reproduce the issue.

 

The house is 256 sq metres (including garage). I started buying Grandstream GWN7610's when I had an Edgerouter 3 Lite. I never felt the Edgerouter played nicely with a GWN7610. Then I had a Edgerouter X and still wasn't happy. So bought the GWN7062 Router. All my devices tend to connect at 5GHz, except for a Brother Printer which always connects at 2.4GHz.

 

The primary changes I have made are: Radio Power

 

ROUTER (Garage): 2.4 = Low, 5 = Low

 

AP - STUDY (Ethernet): 2.4 = Low, 5 = Low

 

AP - MASTER BEDROOM (Mesh): 2.4 = Low, 5 = Medium (perhaps should be Low)

 

AP - KITCHEN (Mesh): 2.4 = Low, 5 = Low

 

The STUDY and MASTER BEDROOM are on Level 1 and could be considered as close by. 2-3 gib walls.

 

The KITCHEN is on Ground Level but 'as the crow flies' close to the STUDY.

 

I have not configured minimum RSSI's and would need to look at what this means.

 

P.S. I consider myself a novice in the networking world. I will not be spending any money on more ethernet cables connections to the APs. I have thought and thought about this and it would involve cables going outside the house. The upstairs STUDY is ethernet and it was a major exercise [outside cables over the garage roof, up the house wall and into the roof space and then into the STUDY] (in hindsight the wife was mortified).

 

I have a Dell Inspiron in the KITCHEN and it can take 10 seconds or so, to connect to Wifi (usually connects to KITCHEN (Mesh) AP.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream GWN7062, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

jonherries
1308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3157122 7-Nov-2023 20:53
Send private message quote this post

Minimum RSSI is the noise/signal floor the AP will connect a device at.

I am not familiar with the grandstreams, but on Ubquiti gear the transmission strength setting you show above and the RSSI floor are different features.

Think of the latter as a cut off filter - ie. dont allow devices to connect when their signal strength is below x (versus only transmit to a device at x strength).

Jon

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 