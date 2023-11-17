Hey Team, in my single-storey 350m2 house I started with one centrally-located AC-Lite but noticed some spots in the far corners of the house where coverage wasn't great, so I intended to buy one more but ended up buying two when I found a deal. So now I have three and have been careful to have each one on non-overlapping channels etc., but still I sometimes think performance is slightly worse overall than it was when I just had the one... coverage is much improved but throughput speeds seem lower (usually seeing only around 150Mbps @ 5Ghz on a gig fibre connection). Perhaps 3 APs is just too many?

Looking at what's available now, how many U6 pro do you think would be appropriate for a home of this size? In terms of materials the house is a relatively new build so just typical construction materials, usual timber studs etc - nothing out of the ordinary.