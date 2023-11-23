MattOffRoad

Hi team,

First time poster & I appreciate how frustrating the selfish 'help needed!' one timers can be, so I've donated to the site & I promise to delve into the forum and contribute where I can!

I'm currently trying to improve the WiFi at my bosses lodge out in the middle of no where, we've managed to get it from copper onto fibre & we're getting a healthy 521Mbps down beside the modem. (Spark Smart Modem 2)

We have 7 units on the property with a restaurant/bar kind of in the 'middle' of 5 of the units - the others are close-ish to the modem on the other side of the property.

The furthest distance as the crow flies from modem to where we need strong enough signal is 76m, but at 46m from the modem (toward the furthest point) we have the restaurant/bar which I figure could serve as another access point?

We've had a tech come out and assess it, and he's cottoned on to the old telephone lines running through the entire place which could be Cat.5's, there's a very impressive and extensive network switch board in the office & ethernet (I think) plugs in every room. - I really don't want to use these ports, I don't trust the cabling & I tihnk AP's in every room is massive overkill. His proposal was $4000+

I've got it in my head that I could 'send' the wifi over to the Restaurant/Bar from the Office & have two separate meshed networks running, one from the bar and one from the office - with nodes in each room or in specific strategic locations to blanket the necessary areas - I just can't seem to find the product I'm imagining - does it exist?

Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated, hoping I can get 'good enough' signal throughout the lodge for a relatively low cost, just utilising consumer products from pbtech and the like.

Kind regards,

Matt