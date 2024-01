Hi all,

I'm trying to buy some really basic ethernet switches, but can't find anything that fits my requirements. I'm wondering if anybody knows of any...

4 ports or more

10/100 speed is fine, but gigabit is better

Doesn't need to support any fancy networking features

No need for PoE output on any ports (but no problem if it does)

The kicker is that I need it to be powered by a PoE input.

Ubiquiti has the UniFi Flex Mini which would be absolutely perfect but we don't use UniFi at work.