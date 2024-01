I’ve just changed ISP and unexpectedly they sent me a TP-Link HX510, I had indicated I’d use my own router. Given the age of my Asus one, is the TP-Link any better, or should I stick with the Asus? We have been having the odd lag or dropout issues but I haven’t reset it or anything yet, was waiting for the changeover to do that. Household does a lot of streaming etc on multiple devices. Thanks.