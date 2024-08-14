You've got a couple of options.

If all of your devices are being automatically assigned network addresses (i.e. nothing has a fixed/static IP address) then I'd just let them get new addresses.

Most routers allow you to login and change their LAN IP address range. You could potentially set the new router up on the same range as the old router and your devices should work as they did before. You may also be able to set up the Wi-Fi with a second SSID and password which is the same as your old router so most devices will connect to the new router automatically.

