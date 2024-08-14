My network has IP addresses in the 192.168.20.x range but the new router's address is 192.168.1.1
What happens to addresses/connections when the new router gets activated?
Obviously I am a provider changer newby.
Unless you've configured static IPs on devices, Nothing will change.
Devices will pick up a new 192.168.1.x address when you plug them in / connect to the new Wifi.
If you have set a static IP you will need to reset this to a new static IP in the 192.168.1.x range
You've got a couple of options.
If all of your devices are being automatically assigned network addresses (i.e. nothing has a fixed/static IP address) then I'd just let them get new addresses.
Most routers allow you to login and change their LAN IP address range. You could potentially set the new router up on the same range as the old router and your devices should work as they did before. You may also be able to set up the Wi-Fi with a second SSID and password which is the same as your old router so most devices will connect to the new router automatically.
Does this answer your question?
Thanks guys. VERY helpful answers. Exactly what I was looking for.
Going from Orcon to SKY this Fri.
Andib:
This ^.
linw:
Thanks guys. VERY helpful answers. Exactly what I was looking for.
Going from Orcon to SKY this Fri.
Vocus to Vocus..... your old router will keep running after the change, so you can renumber your sky router to 192.168.20.x and replace in your own time
Also, you don't have to use the new router's WiFi SSID/password - you could change it to match the old one, so your devices should connect automatically.
Along with the answers about your devices just picking up the new address ranges I will just add this will only happen when their current lease expires. You might find some devices wont work immediately when you set up the new router as a result. To force a renew of the address the easiest thing is to simply reboot that particular device. If you change your Wifi SSID (its name) and/or its password then they'll get the new addresses immediately when you connect to the Wifi.
I like the idea of logging into the SKY router and configuring wifi and IP address but I haven't found how to login to it. 192.168.1.1 doesn't work.
I have linked both routers via LAN ports following copilots instructions.
Wonder if someone could steer me please. I have tried searches to no avail. I have previously added a router as a wifi extender but I am stumped ATM.
Where are you located?
linw:
I have linked both routers via LAN ports following copilots instructions.
Do your own thinking rather than relying on AI (monkey brain). Each router is on a different network with each having a DHCP server issuing addresses on their respective network. Check your assigned IP address.
linw:
I like the idea of logging into the SKY router and configuring wifi and IP address but I haven't found how to login to it. 192.168.1.1 doesn't work.
I have linked both routers via LAN ports following copilots instructions.
Wonder if someone could steer me please. I have tried searches to no avail. I have previously added a router as a wifi extender but I am stumped ATM.
Plug a cable between your computer and the router (or connect to its Wi-Fi), then run ipconfig (if Windows). Your router will usually be the Default Gateway:
I knew it would be simple so couldn't figure out why I couldn't find it!
So, now I have been into the setup and can take it from there.
Thanks everyone for chipping in to help. What a wonderful site to get so many helpers, and within minutes!
Especial thanks to freitism for the simple tip. Getting old, I can lose the obvious - ugh.
Also to Tim, who lives close to me, for generously offering to get me sorted.
And, yes, the first thing I did when getting into the SKY router was to save the setup.
Cheers, all.
freitasm:
Also, you don't have to use the new router's WiFi SSID/password - you could change it to match the old one, so your devices should connect automatically.
I've never found that to be 100% reliable. Some end devices work just fine, others just won't play ball until you get them to forget the WiFi connection and re-add it.
That's true, but the majority will rejoin, so that's less work.
