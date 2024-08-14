Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Changing provider whose router address is different from current network
linw

2854 posts

Uber Geek


#315761 14-Aug-2024 09:44
My network has IP addresses in the 192.168.20.x range but the new router's address is 192.168.1.1

 

What happens to addresses/connections when the new router gets activated?

 

Obviously I am a provider changer newby.

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3271329 14-Aug-2024 09:48
Who is your old/new provider? old router may just work




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Andib
1365 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3271330 14-Aug-2024 09:48
Unless you've configured static IPs on devices, Nothing will change.
Devices will pick up a new 192.168.1.x address when you plug them in / connect to the new Wifi.

 

If you have set a static IP you will need to reset this to a new static IP in the 192.168.1.x range




<# 
       .DISCLAIMER
       Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>

Dynamic
3875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271331 14-Aug-2024 09:48
You've got a couple of options.

 

If all of your devices are being automatically assigned network addresses (i.e. nothing has a fixed/static IP address) then I'd just let them get new addresses.

 

Most routers allow you to login and change their LAN IP address range.  You could potentially set the new router up on the same range as the old router and your devices should work as they did before.  You may also be able to set up the Wi-Fi with a second SSID and password which is the same as your old router so most devices will connect to the new router automatically.

 

Does this answer your question?




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



linw

2854 posts

Uber Geek


  #3271338 14-Aug-2024 10:06
Thanks guys. VERY helpful answers. Exactly what I was looking for.

 

Going from Orcon to SKY this Fri.

robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3271343 14-Aug-2024 10:17
Andib:

 

Unless you've configured static IPs on devices, Nothing will change.
Devices will pick up a new 192.168.1.x address when you plug them in / connect to the new Wifi.

 

If you have set a static IP you will need to reset this to a new static IP in the 192.168.1.x range

 

 

This ^.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3271367 14-Aug-2024 11:32
linw:

 

Thanks guys. VERY helpful answers. Exactly what I was looking for.

 

Going from Orcon to SKY this Fri.

 

 

Vocus to Vocus..... your old router will keep running after the change, so you can renumber your sky router to 192.168.20.x and replace in your own time

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79405 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271369 14-Aug-2024 11:37
Also, you don't have to use the new router's WiFi SSID/password - you could change it to match the old one, so your devices should connect automatically.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 
 
 
 
Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link). 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
nzkc
1574 posts

Uber Geek


  #3271370 14-Aug-2024 11:40
Along with the answers about your devices just picking up the new address ranges I will just add this will only happen when their current lease expires. You might find some devices wont work immediately when you set up the new router as a result. To force a renew of the address the easiest thing is to simply reboot that particular device. If you change your Wifi SSID (its name) and/or its password then they'll get the new addresses immediately when you connect to the Wifi.

linw

2854 posts

Uber Geek


  #3271401 14-Aug-2024 13:40
I like the idea of logging into the SKY router and configuring wifi and IP address but I haven't found how to login to it. 192.168.1.1 doesn't work.

 

I have linked both routers via LAN ports following copilots instructions.

 

Wonder if someone could steer me please. I have tried searches to no avail. I have previously added a router as a wifi extender but I am stumped ATM.

 

 

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3271403 14-Aug-2024 13:47
Where are you located?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3271404 14-Aug-2024 13:53
linw:

 

I have linked both routers via LAN ports following copilots instructions.

 

 

Do your own thinking rather than relying on AI (monkey brain). Each router is on a different network with each having a DHCP server issuing addresses on their respective network. Check your assigned IP address.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79405 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271528 14-Aug-2024 15:43
linw:

 

I like the idea of logging into the SKY router and configuring wifi and IP address but I haven't found how to login to it. 192.168.1.1 doesn't work.

 

I have linked both routers via LAN ports following copilots instructions.

 

Wonder if someone could steer me please. I have tried searches to no avail. I have previously added a router as a wifi extender but I am stumped ATM.

 

 

Plug a cable between your computer and the router (or connect to its Wi-Fi), then run ipconfig (if Windows). Your router will usually be the Default Gateway:

 

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

linw

2854 posts

Uber Geek


  #3271584 14-Aug-2024 16:45
I knew it would be simple so couldn't figure out why I couldn't find it!

 

So, now I have been into the setup and can take it from there.

 

Thanks everyone for chipping in to help. What a wonderful site to get so many helpers, and within minutes!

 

Especial thanks to freitism for the simple tip. Getting old, I can lose the obvious - ugh.

 

Also to Tim, who lives close to me, for generously offering to get me sorted.

 

And, yes, the first thing I did when getting into the SKY router was to save the setup.

 

 

 

Cheers, all.

 

 

 

 

allan
2045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271659 14-Aug-2024 23:10
freitasm:

 

Also, you don't have to use the new router's WiFi SSID/password - you could change it to match the old one, so your devices should connect automatically.

 

I've never found that to be 100% reliable. Some end devices work just fine, others just won't play ball until you get them to forget the WiFi connection and re-add it.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79405 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271662 14-Aug-2024 23:56
That's true, but the majority will rejoin, so that's less work.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

