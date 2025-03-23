KevlarCoated:

It's come time for me to upgrade my home network. Ive had a few issues with lag in video calls when some home appliances are running consistently causing issues. As Im working from home a lot Im tired of it so it's time to upgrade. Ubiquiti has a bit of a bad rep for trying to keep people in their walled garden and their 10Gb stuff doesnt seem to be reasonably priced

Currently I have a single Ubiquiti dream machine (the original stand alone version.) Now I realise that it would be more economical for me to just add an AP and be done with it I want to upgrade my wired network to 10Gb and add wired security cameras.

Im thinking of keeping the UDM for now and just using it as a route (I will probably switch to pfSense/OpenSense or mikrotik in the future when I upgrade my internet)

Network switch GWN7822P

APs 2x GWN7665

Devices will be

2x servers on 10Gb

1x desktop on 10Gb

a few TVs, laptops (sometimes) on wired ethernet

4-6 POE cameras

Usual wifi stuff, phones, Shelly/ESP devices

So my question is is grandstream stuff a good fit? Are there better cost comparable options or options that are much better for a small increase?

I considered Aruba instanton but their stuff seems to be a lot more expensive. I considered second hand Ruckus but it seems to be hard to find here at a reasonable price.

Thanks