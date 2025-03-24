Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
allywild

16 posts

Geek


#319118 24-Mar-2025 00:07
Send private message

I'm new here, hopefully it's the right place to ask!

 

 

 

Been trying to figure out what is going on in my mum's fibre cupboard, I had noticed a click sound coming from there last few times I walked past so had a look inside. 

 

 

 

I'm struggling to understand what it's all needed for - a 3bed average new build home, 1-2 people max using internet day to day. 

 

 

There's a separate modem in the study, hikvision cameras X2 outdoor, alarm system, 5 alarm sensors indoor. Tv in lounge, computer for cameras in study, tv in bedroom, 2 laptops used occfew hours a day. 

 

 

 

I originally thought the 1-5 numbering written on the wall was indicating the indoor sensors, but not the case? 

 

The black Edisys Gigabyte at the top , only #1 and 5 are lit up, are 2-4 not working?

 

 

 

 

 

There is a hole cut out of the terminal box and a white cable hidden behind the info card, going to the ceiling, why have another cable if it's a terminal box? 

 

 

 

I'm not really sure on the purpose of the patch panel and the Edisys box, is everything really necessary? Or anything can be done more efficiently? 

 

 

 

A brief run down on what does what would be most appreciated but any advice is also 😊

 

 

 

Oh almost forgot, there's been an extra couple of WiFi networks with strong signal in the house, not belonging to mum, so if there's any clues about that would be great to know! Merci 

Scott3
3950 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3356781 24-Mar-2025 01:57
Send private message

 

1: Network switch
2: Patch panel
3: ONT
4: ? - I don't have this, I assume the fiber is spliced into this, allowing for a plugged connection to the fiber to the ONT, which makes for an easier replacement if the fiber is broken for any reason.
5: Power strip
6: Power outlet
7: TV stuff, either from an aerial or a satellite dish.

 

 

 

As to how it works.

 

Fiber from the street (perhaps via an external termination box), goes to 4, and then via that yellow coiled cable to the ONT (3). The ONT changes the Data from light to electrical. From here the data goes via the grey cable to the patch panel, and then via one of the blue wires to the router elsewhere in the house. The router then does it's routing thing, and one of the Local side ports of the router is connected to a blue wire, and back to the patch panel 2. one of the pale grey cables connects it to the switch, which allows data to flow to the remaining 4 light grey cables, to their respective ports on the patch panel, and to their respective wires.

Means you can have internet at every port in your house, and avoids the need to put your router inside the cabinet (which if you have one of the common wifi / router units is not great for wifi reception). I have basically the same setup, except I have a 16 port switch, and a 24 port patch panel.



Goosey
2802 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3356783 24-Mar-2025 06:06
Send private message

It’s all necessary from what devices you describe are being used.

 

as for seeing neighbors wifi networks….thats par for the course…that’s how it is.   Unless you want to shield your house and block signals then that’s how it is (obviously your mobile phones would stop working if you did that).

 

 

 

 

shk292
2848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3356794 24-Mar-2025 07:49
Send private message

In addition to the very thorough answer above, the reason for the unlit ports on the switch is most probably that you have nothing plugged into the corresponding network outlets elsewhere in the house. Presumably M1 etc are in the vicinity of your router, with only M1 being used as the return path from the router.



allywild

16 posts

Geek


  #3356810 24-Mar-2025 08:58
Send private message

Scott3:

 

 

1: Network switch
2: Patch panel
3: ONT
4: ? - I don't have this, I assume the fiber is spliced into this, allowing for a plugged connection to the fiber to the ONT, which makes for an easier replacement if the fiber is broken for any reason.
5: Power strip
6: Power outlet
7: TV stuff, either from an aerial or a satellite dish.

 

 

 

As to how it works.

 

Fiber from the street (perhaps via an external termination box), goes to 4, and then via that yellow coiled cable to the ONT (3). The ONT changes the Data from light to electrical. 

 

 

 

 

Awesome thanks heaps for that detailed description! 

 

So if you don't have the box labelled 4,  do you have something else instead?

 

 

 

The bottom left,  seems to be a splitter for 2.4/5ghz, is that only for TV? 

allywild

16 posts

Geek


  #3356814 24-Mar-2025 09:04
Send private message

Goosey:

 

It’s all necessary from what devices you describe are being used.

 

as for seeing neighbors wifi networks….thats par for the course…that’s how it is.   Unless you want to shield your house and block signals then that’s how it is (obviously your mobile phones would stop working if you did that).

 

 

 

 

Sorry I should have expanded on that comment better - of course will see neighbours WiFi, no problemo, but there's a hidden network and a named network that have 5 bars right at the front door, and rssi close to the home wifi but they don't belong to mum. The house was broken into a few months ago but nothing taken, just extra cautious for her these days 

wellygary
8274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3356816 24-Mar-2025 09:08
Send private message

4) is an ITP, internal  termination point,
https://www.tuatahifibre.co.nz/moving

 

 

 

Chorus also have an ITP  too, but its integrated into the wall mounting bracket that the ONT clips on to
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont/type-400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

jhsol
102 posts

Master Geek


  #3356818 24-Mar-2025 09:12
Send private message

 

 

 

Adding on to the above, Im assuming that Switch Ports 1-5 align up with Patch Panel Ports B-F

 

All are assumptions but based on the fact that only Switch Port 1 and 5 are lit up

 

  • Patch Panel ports A,B,C & D are leading to the same spot or at least the same room (not too sure what M could stand for Main maybe?)

     

    • E goes to Master Bedroom and F goes to Living Room
  • Patch Panel Ports C(2), D(3), E(4) have nothing plugged in on the room side
  • Patch Panel A(0) feeds from the ONT to the WAN/Internet port on the Modem (based on M1-3 labels being the same spot or room).
  • Patch Panel B(1) plugs into the modem LAN port

     

    • This cable is responsible for connecting the network switch in the cupboard back to the modem (thus providing internet to whatever is plugged into F in the living room).

 

 

 

 

 

In regards to the clicking sound, I cant think of any reason for unless 

 

1) something electrical is faulty
2) that spider is having a party

 
 
 
 

Goosey
2802 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3357292 25-Mar-2025 14:55
Send private message

Those wifi SSIDs could be from the ONT by mistake or they could be from your CCTV cameras… it could be someone’s legit access point blasting out a strong signal.

 

they could also be from someone’s TV or other device.

 

i don’t think any burglar would use wifi to burgle a house..seems pretty extreme and one best for the burglars of banks, vaults, casinos and art museums.

 

 

Oblivian
7285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3357357 25-Mar-2025 20:40
Send private message

Don't those ONTs have a clicky clicky cap/inwardly power issue now and then.

allywild

16 posts

Geek


  #3357376 26-Mar-2025 00:26
Send private message

Goosey:

 

Those wifi SSIDs could be from the ONT by mistake or they could be from your CCTV cameras… it could be someone’s legit access point blasting out a strong signal.

 

they could also be from someone’s TV or other device.

 

i don’t think any burglar would use wifi to burgle a house..seems pretty extreme and one best for the burglars of banks, vaults, casinos and art museums.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sorry I've been trying to work on being more brief and precise with questions/discussion in general (neuro diverse and tend to over share/give EVERY detail when not necessary).

 

The comments about break in and WiFi were not meant to sound related, just being cautious because of the break in and some odd stuff happening round the neighbourhood. I've only recently learnt about all this home automation stuff and hacking tools like the flipper zero, wow mind blown. Also very scary that the older generation/less tech savvy can easily be targetted and they'd have no idea. 

 

 

 

Oh and ssids not camera or other devices, been checking couple of WiFi analyser apps and have one ssid with a name and a hidden ssid, same frequency, channel, almost identical MAC, but distance 50m away yet strongest signal at the front door. The signal disappears eventually moving closer to the boundary of the property next door (where someone of that name resides by chance, but there's also a bunch of other networks from that property). I dunno, maybe nothing but it's bugging me!

hsvhel
1226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3357463 26-Mar-2025 14:15
Send private message

allywild:

 

Goosey:

 

Those wifi SSIDs could be from the ONT by mistake or they could be from your CCTV cameras… it could be someone’s legit access point blasting out a strong signal.

 

they could also be from someone’s TV or other device.

 

i don’t think any burglar would use wifi to burgle a house..seems pretty extreme and one best for the burglars of banks, vaults, casinos and art museums.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sorry I've been trying to work on being more brief and precise with questions/discussion in general (neuro diverse and tend to over share/give EVERY detail when not necessary).

 

The comments about break in and WiFi were not meant to sound related, just being cautious because of the break in and some odd stuff happening round the neighbourhood. I've only recently learnt about all this home automation stuff and hacking tools like the flipper zero, wow mind blown. Also very scary that the older generation/less tech savvy can easily be targetted and they'd have no idea. 

 

 

 

Oh and ssids not camera or other devices, been checking couple of WiFi analyser apps and have one ssid with a name and a hidden ssid, same frequency, channel, almost identical MAC, but distance 50m away yet strongest signal at the front door. The signal disappears eventually moving closer to the boundary of the property next door (where someone of that name resides by chance, but there's also a bunch of other networks from that property). I dunno, maybe nothing but it's bugging me!

 

 

 

 

It's probably the power meter, is there a white box on top of the meter box outside? 

 

 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

