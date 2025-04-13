Hi all,

I've done a search and see a few similar queries but I haven't seen any specific to the router we've just purchased to replace the old grey Vodafone Box.

I was able to follow the set up instructions through the app and changed the prescribed settings as per PB Techs instructions to update the VLAN ID and PRIO to 10 and 0, however it remains as no internet connected and the red light for the internet connection on the router itself.

As I'm not an expert at this stuff, is there something else that I need to change? I'm hoping someone else has this and has worked out what's needed to get it connected.

Thanks in advance for any replys and help provided, it is really appreciated.

Cheers,

Dan