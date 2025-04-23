Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Stumped. Old NAS, new router
AxisOfBeagles

44 posts

Geek


#319416 23-Apr-2025 14:04
Old router died so just installed a new ASUS AX5400. Setting up everything went fine until it came time to get the NAS up on the new network (NAS is an ASUSTOR AS3302T - couple years old). 

 

Plugged the NAS into the router via Ethernet to a LAN port. Router control panel sees the NAS, even has it named correctly. But I simply can not connect to the NAS via a browser nor the NAS control app. Noting that the new router has a completely different IP range: 192.168.50.2 up through .254. NAS had previously been assigned 192.168.1.42 on the old router. Neither the new IP nor the old allow me access to the NAS control panels. Tried manually re-assigning the NAS IP to the 'old' address, but that number is out of range. 

 

Am I (as I suspect) missing something obvious? 

CYaBro
4523 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3366762 23-Apr-2025 14:12
You would need to manually set an IP address on your computer in that range of 192.168.1.??? and then you should be able to access the NAS on its old IP address.
Then change it's IP address to a new 192.168.50.??? preferably outside of the DHCP pool range, which you may need to adjust on the router.

 

And then switch your computer back to DHCP and you should now be able to access the NAS on its new IP address.

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78921 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3366763 23-Apr-2025 14:15
Are you using Wi-Fi? Perhaps your router is enforcing network isolation so Wi-Fi devices can't see other devices?




AxisOfBeagles

44 posts

Geek


  #3366767 23-Apr-2025 14:20
Yea, this is the hill I'm trying to climb - still not there yet but thanks. Will keep at it



AxisOfBeagles

44 posts

Geek


  #3366771 23-Apr-2025 14:21
Sorry - replied without the quote. Yes, this is where I'm at right now. Not yet able to change the IP range but trying to figure that out

 

 

 

CYaBro:

 

You would need to manually set an IP address on your computer in that range of 192.168.1.??? and then you should be able to access the NAS on its old IP address.
Then change it's IP address to a new 192.168.50.??? preferably outside of the DHCP pool range, which you may need to adjust on the router.

 

And then switch your computer back to DHCP and you should now be able to access the NAS on its new IP address.

 

 

 

AxisOfBeagles

44 posts

Geek


  #3366772 23-Apr-2025 14:22
Tried both wifi and direct connected to the Mac. Still no joy ... which is very odd imho

 

 

 

AxisOfBeagles:

 

Yea, this is the hill I'm trying to climb - still not there yet but thanks. Will keep at it

 

