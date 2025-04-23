AxisOfBeagles:

Old router died so just installed a new ASUS AX5400. Setting up everything went fine until it came time to get the NAS up on the new network (NAS is an ASUSTOR AS3302T - couple years old).

Plugged the NAS into the router via Ethernet to a LAN port. Router control panel sees the NAS, even has it named correctly. But I simply can not connect to the NAS via a browser nor the NAS control app. Noting that the new router has a completely different IP range: 192.168.50.2 up through .254. NAS had previously been assigned 192.168.1.42 on the old router. Neither the new IP nor the old allow me access to the NAS control panels. Tried manually re-assigning the NAS IP to the 'old' address, but that number is out of range.

Am I (as I suspect) missing something obvious?