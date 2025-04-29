Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Advice for replacing aging HG659b
andrew75

144 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#319476 29-Apr-2025 08:36
We have an aging Huawei 659b behind our ONT acting as a router DHCP server and an ethernet switch to a couple of devices.  Wifi is thru 2 Deco X20s in access point mode.  

 

Regular problems with wifi and ethernet slowdowns dropouts etc, usually fixed by rebooting the Huawei.  

 

I figure this is the source of most of our frustrations and it needs to go. I don't fancy much putting a smart switch on it to automatically reboot it nightly.

 

 

 

Is it best to replace it with a new equivalent unit (suggestions for a reasonably priced consumer grade device?), or am I fine to just reconfigure the X20s and use that instead and buy a simple unmanaged switch for the ethernet connections?

 

Network has ethernet to 1x desktop, a Nvidia shield and the second x20, and wifi for 2 desktops, 4 phones 1 printer 2 school devices and a few other IOT devices cameras smart switches etc.

 

 

 

Any suggestions much appreciated.

nova
231 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3368439 29-Apr-2025 08:52
If you are happy to put one of the X20s where the ONT is, or you have two ethernet connections to where you want it, then the simplest option is to reconfigure one of the X20s and get a cheap switch. The full geek solution is to swap out the 659 for a mikrotik hex https://www.gowifi.co.nz/routers/e50ug.html - but this is complex to setup (quick if you know exactly what you're doing, but could take a long time and be very frustrating otherwise).

