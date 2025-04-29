We have an aging Huawei 659b behind our ONT acting as a router DHCP server and an ethernet switch to a couple of devices. Wifi is thru 2 Deco X20s in access point mode.

Regular problems with wifi and ethernet slowdowns dropouts etc, usually fixed by rebooting the Huawei.

I figure this is the source of most of our frustrations and it needs to go. I don't fancy much putting a smart switch on it to automatically reboot it nightly.

Is it best to replace it with a new equivalent unit (suggestions for a reasonably priced consumer grade device?), or am I fine to just reconfigure the X20s and use that instead and buy a simple unmanaged switch for the ethernet connections?

Network has ethernet to 1x desktop, a Nvidia shield and the second x20, and wifi for 2 desktops, 4 phones 1 printer 2 school devices and a few other IOT devices cameras smart switches etc.

Any suggestions much appreciated.