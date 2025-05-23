Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)business Router planning - thoughts on TP-Link Festa range - backup to LTE / 5G
originalsauce

6 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#319702 23-May-2025 15:44
Send private message

Hi All,

 

I am helping a local club out with their internet. its dropping consistently and they want a backup option so if the internet drops it can revert to 4G/5G/LTE. 

 

 

 

They are a small sport club and CCTV runs on this network so needs to be solid. The network will have minimal use majority of the time so no need for $$ expensive gear. they currently use a ISP provided router...

 

 

 

I am thinking to set them up with the following as i use similar at home:

 

 

 

 

 

  • 1x LTE router (for redundancy not sure which at this point..)
  • 1x 8 port TP Link Festa switch

 

 

 

 

Thoughts as follows:

 

its prosumer but doesn't support MFA On login - massive security and PITA for "business gear" . 

 

Free (currently) Cloud only Controller - Good for me 

 

low cost - the are a Non For profit so that's good for them.

 

 

 

Any other recommendations? shall i go the Omada route? or different kit? thoughts?

 

 

cddt
1450 posts

Uber Geek


  #3376067 23-May-2025 15:52
Send private message

its dropping consistently

 

I would be looking at whether this can be addressed before trying to put in place a multi-WAN failover solution. 




nitro
636 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3376068 23-May-2025 15:56
Send private message

no experience with this line of TP-Link, but if an RSP router serves their need adequately (apart from stability), then this should do the trick.

 

where have they (you?) gotten to with troubleshooting the current stability woes? i ask only because if it isn't the current router causing grief, obviously a new one likely won't solve it.

 

 

originalsauce

6 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3376121 23-May-2025 16:56
Send private message

thanks for this, will defiantely take a look and probably is a dodgy router covered in dust/dirt in a cupboard... but given they are at the end of caring and just want a backup solution at the same time,  good to know what to do straight away :)



coffeebaron
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3376174 23-May-2025 17:49
Send private message

A Draytek 2927 LTE series is what I use for business connections that want failover.




noroad
936 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3376279 24-May-2025 06:21
Send private message

You could just use an X50 or similar as the gateway that can do UFB with LTE failover and add a few for mesh wifi (any X or BE series) as needed. Job done for a few hundred $. You will need an unlocked FWA sim from whatever ISP is used.

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6504/TP-Link-Deco-X50-4G-AX3000-Dual-Band-WiFi-6-4G-LTE

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL503001/TP-Link-Deco-X50-5G-AX3000-5G-Dual-Band-WiFi-6-Who

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6502/TP-Link-Deco-X50-Pro-AX3000-Dual-Band-WiFi-6-Whole

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6505/TP-Link-Deco-X50-PoE-AX3000-Dual-Band-WiFi-6-Whole

 

 

 

 

