Hi All,
I am helping a local club out with their internet. its dropping consistently and they want a backup option so if the internet drops it can revert to 4G/5G/LTE.
They are a small sport club and CCTV runs on this network so needs to be solid. The network will have minimal use majority of the time so no need for $$ expensive gear. they currently use a ISP provided router...
I am thinking to set them up with the following as i use similar at home:
- TP Link Festa FR205 multi WAN router (and VPN)
- 1x LTE router (for redundancy not sure which at this point..)
- 1x 8 port TP Link Festa switch
Thoughts as follows:
its prosumer but doesn't support MFA On login - massive security and PITA for "business gear" .
Free (currently) Cloud only Controller - Good for me
low cost - the are a Non For profit so that's good for them.
Any other recommendations? shall i go the Omada route? or different kit? thoughts?