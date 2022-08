Has anyone had issues with these?

Purchased a GU10 from Bunnings yesterday for a new bedside lamp. No issues with set up, managed to turn on/off with Google Assistant a few times. 5 minutes of use all up.

Then about 2 hours later, it went offline both on the GC app and Goolge Home.

Can't manually turn it on anymore..... tried removing it from the lamp and reinstalling it, no good. DOA?