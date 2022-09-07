Does anyone have a working config they could share for Home Assistant that will change icons based on the state of the entity?

I've tried several configs from the HA forums but a lot of the commands are deprecated and none seem to work. The closest I've got is the config below but the states don't change the icon.

MQTT is working and I can control the door and see the State change from 1 (closed) to 0 (open).

The following is in my configuration.yaml file running HASS 2022.8.7

mqtt:cover:- name: "Garage Door MQTT"device_class: "garage"state_topic: "shellies/shelly1-485519/input/0"command_topic: "shellies/shelly1-485519/relay/0/command"state_closed: "1"state_open: "0"payload_open: "toggle"payload_stop: "toggle"payload_close: "toggle"payload_available: "online"payload_not_available: "offline"icon: >-{% if states['cover.garage_door_mqtt'].state == 'closed' %}'mdi:garage'{% elif states['cover.garage_door_mqtt'].state == 'open' %}'mdi:garage-open'{%else%}'mdi:alert'{%endif%}