Home Assistant Dynamic Icon Working Config
sfrasernz

178 posts

Master Geek


#299439 7-Sep-2022 17:55
Send private message quote this post

Does anyone have a working config they could share for Home Assistant that will change icons based on the state of the entity?

 

I've tried several configs from the HA forums but a lot of the commands are deprecated and none seem to work. The closest I've got is the config below but the states don't change the icon.

 

MQTT is working and I can control the door and see the State change from 1 (closed) to 0 (open). 

 

 

 

The following is in my configuration.yaml file running HASS 2022.8.7

 

 

 

mqtt:
  cover:
       - name: "Garage Door MQTT"
      device_class: "garage"
      state_topic: "shellies/shelly1-485519/input/0"  
      command_topic: "shellies/shelly1-485519/relay/0/command"
      state_closed: "1"
      state_open: "0"
      payload_open: "toggle"
      payload_stop: "toggle"
      payload_close: "toggle"
      payload_available: "online"
      payload_not_available: "offline"
      icon: >-
        {% if states['cover.garage_door_mqtt'].state == 'closed' %}
        'mdi:garage'
        {% elif states['cover.garage_door_mqtt'].state == 'open' %}
        'mdi:garage-open'
        {%else%}
        'mdi:alert'
        {%endif%}

Create new topic
sfrasernz

178 posts

Master Geek


  #2964403 7-Sep-2022 19:01
Send private message quote this post

Ok....in case anyone else stumbles across this topic I finally found have a working solution.

 

 

I created a binary_sensor based on the MQTT traffic to determine the position of the door.

 

 

 

mqtt:

 

  binary_sensor:

 

    - name: "Garage Door MQTT"

 

      state_topic: "shellies/shelly1-485519C/input/0"

 

      payload_on: "1"

 

      payload_off: "0"

 

 

 

and then added the following to change the icon based on the binary sensor above. 

 

 

 

 

 

binary_sensor:

 

  - platform: template

 

    sensors:

 

      garage:

 

        friendly_name: GarageTest

 

        device_class: opening

 

        value_template: "{{ is_state('binary_sensor.garage_door_mqtt', 'on') }}"

 

        icon_template: >

 

          {% if is_state('binary_sensor.garage_door_mqtt', 'on') %}

 

             mdi:garage-open

 

          {% else %}

 

             mdi:garage

 

          {% endif %}

 


 

 

 

The button on the Dashboard now shows the door state and even changes colour. 

 

 

 

 

 

eluSiveNZ
133 posts

Master Geek


  #2964410 7-Sep-2022 20:09
Send private message quote this post

Seems a bit overkill. Can’t you just set the “device_class” as garage_door in the MQTT binary sensor config?

sfrasernz

178 posts

Master Geek


  #2964414 7-Sep-2022 20:17
Send private message quote this post

I wish it was - unless I'm missing something obvious.

 

Setting the Device Class to Garage will change the Color of the icon based on its state but not the icon itself (from showing a closed door to an open door).



timmmay
18679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2964415 7-Sep-2022 20:24
Send private message quote this post

I have a bit of code that half works and looks something like that. I don't understand the various symbols that can go at the start of the template (> vs |- vs |2-), I can't find any documentation about it - but I haven't tried very hard.

 

 

 

{%- set icons = {
  "heating": "mdi:fire",
  "cooling": "mdi:snowflake",
  "drying": "mdi:water-percent",
  "idle": "mdi:air-conditioner",
  "fan": "mdi:fan",
  "off": "mdi:power"} -%}
{{ icons[state_attr("climate.itc_living", "hvac_action")|lower] | default("mdi:autorenew") }}

1yippy1
63 posts

Master Geek


  #2964416 7-Sep-2022 20:36
Send private message quote this post

this works for me shows blue garage icon when closed and yellow open icon when open:

 

switch garage:
  - platform: template
    switches:
      garage:
        turn_on:
          service: homeassistant.toggle
          data:
            entity_id: switch.garage_door_open_close
        turn_off:
          service: homeassistant.toggle
          data:
            entity_id: switch.garage_door_open_close
        value_template: "{{is_state('binary_sensor.garage_door', 'on')}}"    
        icon_template: >-
          {% if is_state('binary_sensor.garage_door', 'on') %}
            mdi:garage-open
          {% else %}
            mdi:garage
          {% endif %}

sfrasernz

178 posts

Master Geek


  #2964417 7-Sep-2022 20:44
Send private message quote this post

THANK YOU! 

 

The above works flawlessly. 

Create new topic





