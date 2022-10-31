Hi there, i’ve just purchased this Momax 30w wall charger
Is someone able to tell me if it’ll be faster charging via usb-a or usb-c or would it charge at the same wattage/speed?
Other chargers i’ve seen list separate wattages depending on connection ie 12w via usb-a and 18w via usb-c to give a total of 30w but i can’t seem to find that info for this charger.
I believe this is the output specs
USB-C output : 5V/ 3A, 9V/ 3A*, 12V/ 2.5A*, 15V/ 2A*,20V/ 1.5A* (30W)
USB-A output : 4.5V/ 5A, 5V/ 4.5A*, 9V/ 2.0A*, 12V/ 1.5A*
Total output : 30W (max.)
Thanks in advance