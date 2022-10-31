Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wall charger question
EviLClouD

123 posts

Master Geek


#302129 31-Oct-2022 13:27
quote this post

Hi there, i’ve just purchased this Momax 30w wall charger
Is someone able to tell me if it’ll be faster charging via usb-a or usb-c or would it charge at the same wattage/speed?
Other chargers i’ve seen list separate wattages depending on connection ie 12w via usb-a and 18w via usb-c to give a total of 30w but i can’t seem to find that info for this charger.
I believe this is the output specs

USB-C output : 5V/ 3A, 9V/ 3A*, 12V/ 2.5A*, 15V/ 2A*,20V/ 1.5A* (30W)
USB-A output : 4.5V/ 5A, 5V/ 4.5A*, 9V/ 2.0A*, 12V/ 1.5A*
Total output : 30W (max.)

Thanks in advance

wellygary
6850 posts

Uber Geek


  #2990035 31-Oct-2022 13:42
quote this post

It depends what you are charging and its peak draw... 

 

But,  Based on the numbers given you will only hit 30W using USB-C (12V/ 2.5A*, 15V/ 2A*,20V/ 1.5A)

 

The most you can pull via USB-A is 22.5W (  4.5V/ 5A, 5V/ 4.5A*,)

 

 

richms
25496 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2990048 31-Oct-2022 14:31
quote this post

IME with most of these cheap dual port ones, as soon as you use 2 ports on them the voltage is capped at 5V so you only get the slow speeds from them.

 

Looks like its only 18W on the USB A port. But it depends on the device what quick charge standards it supports as to which would be faster. I am sticking with USB C only for charge cables now since the 100w car chargers work so well over that.




Richard rich.ms

