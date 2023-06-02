Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Simple NVR Single Camera Setup
McNotty

#305770 2-Jun-2023 13:35
Gidday,

 

 

 

Currently running a couple of Ring sensor light cameras front door and rear door of house, which have been great so far. I'm wanting to run a continuous 24/7 recording, 4K camera on the front of our house for certain reasons.

 

Am I right in thinking that the easiest way that will allow me to do it plus have app. access also, is to run a Reolink 8MP turret with NVR? I'm not worried about China spying on me as it'll mostly just be the front fence and gate and not too fussed about having alerts as the Ring will cover that for people coming up to the front door. It's what's been going on at the end of the drive that's got us and the neighbours a little worried, hence the reason for having 24/7 recording.

 

The app access would just be a bonus.

 

 

 

Or is there a simpler way? Looking at the Reolink 833A and Reolink 4 channel, 12MP NVR. Got a quote of $700 from PB Tech for the setup. Amazon Aus did have the camera for half the price but it seems overnight that they've pulled it and only have the older model available.

 

 

 

Cheers

richms
  #3083969 2-Jun-2023 14:53
Or if its just one camera get a cheap chinese one and run the CMS software on a spare computer. Most have a 12v input so no need for POE.




Zorg2000
  #3083970 2-Jun-2023 15:01
Using an NVR is probably the simplest way to do it.

 

If you already have a POE Switch most Reolink IP cameras will work with just the onboard micro SD card for recording and the POE switch connected to a router to give you power and the app access to the camera and the internet. It would pay to get a decent Micro SD card designed for endurance though. And/or if you have a capable NAS you could use something like Synology Surveillance Station which you can use with up to 2 cameras without having to pay for a license. Or if you have a spare Windows PC you could use Blue Iris.

 

However if you don't want to mess around with all the bits and pieces the NVR idea is relatively simple.

 

 

