Gidday,

Currently running a couple of Ring sensor light cameras front door and rear door of house, which have been great so far. I'm wanting to run a continuous 24/7 recording, 4K camera on the front of our house for certain reasons.

Am I right in thinking that the easiest way that will allow me to do it plus have app. access also, is to run a Reolink 8MP turret with NVR? I'm not worried about China spying on me as it'll mostly just be the front fence and gate and not too fussed about having alerts as the Ring will cover that for people coming up to the front door. It's what's been going on at the end of the drive that's got us and the neighbours a little worried, hence the reason for having 24/7 recording.

The app access would just be a bonus.

Or is there a simpler way? Looking at the Reolink 833A and Reolink 4 channel, 12MP NVR. Got a quote of $700 from PB Tech for the setup. Amazon Aus did have the camera for half the price but it seems overnight that they've pulled it and only have the older model available.

Cheers