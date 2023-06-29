Is anyone experienced with History Stats? I have set up a rain gauge following this project and its working well. Currently the daily rainfall data resets to zero at midnight and I want it to run from 7am to 7am the following day instead so I changed the sensor as follows,
```
- platform: history_stats
name: Rainsensor flips
entity_id: binary_sensor.lumi_lumi_sensor_magnet_aq2_opening_2
state: "off"
type: count
start: '{{ now().replace(hour=7, minute=0, second=0) }}'
duration:
hours: 24
```
but that didnt work, still rolled over at 12.00
I asked the OP for advice and he said to make these changes...
remove "start"
and add
end: "{{ (now().replace(minute=0, second=0, microsecond=0) + timedelta(hours=8)).replace(hour=16) }}"
duration:
hours: 24
That didnt work either so now I am hoping someone here could advise me.
Thanks.