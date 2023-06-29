Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)History stats in Home Assistant, anyone using?
peejayw

1671 posts

Uber Geek


#306118 29-Jun-2023 18:14
Is anyone experienced with History Stats? I have set up a rain gauge following this project and its working well. Currently the daily rainfall data resets to zero at midnight and I want it to run from 7am to 7am the following day instead so I changed the sensor as follows,

 

```
- platform: history_stats
    name: Rainsensor flips
    entity_id:  binary_sensor.lumi_lumi_sensor_magnet_aq2_opening_2
    state: "off"
    type: count
    start: '{{ now().replace(hour=7, minute=0, second=0) }}'
    duration:
      hours: 24
```

 

but that didnt work, still rolled over at 12.00

 

I asked the OP for advice and he said to make these changes...

 

remove "start"

 

and add

 

end: "{{ (now().replace(minute=0, second=0, microsecond=0) + timedelta(hours=8)).replace(hour=16) }}"
duration:
    hours: 24

 

That didnt work either so now I am hoping someone here could advise me.

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Tinkerisk
2665 posts

Uber Geek


  #3096317 29-Jun-2023 18:35
Data collection sent to InfluxDB („big data“) and data display/analysis with Grafana.

 

 




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

