Is anyone experienced with History Stats? I have set up a rain gauge following this project and its working well. Currently the daily rainfall data resets to zero at midnight and I want it to run from 7am to 7am the following day instead so I changed the sensor as follows,

```

- platform: history_stats

name: Rainsensor flips

entity_id: binary_sensor.lumi_lumi_sensor_magnet_aq2_opening_2

state: "off"

type: count

start: '{{ now().replace(hour=7, minute=0, second=0) }}'

duration:

hours: 24

```

but that didnt work, still rolled over at 12.00

I asked the OP for advice and he said to make these changes...

remove "start"

and add

end: "{{ (now().replace(minute=0, second=0, microsecond=0) + timedelta(hours=8)).replace(hour=16) }}"

duration:

hours: 24

That didnt work either so now I am hoping someone here could advise me.

Thanks.