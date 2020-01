Beccara: Would be good to get some teeth on the sector side of infosec thats for sure

Strictly as a personal response... i'd say that it depends on what you mean by teeth and where precisely you think they need to be.

The relationship between the Ministry and the Health sector is a little more nuanced than most people understand.

The DHB's and the PHO's they contract with, all have their own capabilities, the Ministry is removed from the day-to-day of this.

The Ministry has IT Security staff who focus on the 'sector', in that they lead the IT security practice for systems that the Ministry operates chiefly for the benefit of the Sector, and that they provide advice to the sector from time to time. That's where the Principal role was placed.

It also has IT security staff who focus on internal, Ministry, requirements. Such as this role i'm now advertising. There's some overlap between the sector and internal roles (we work quite closely) but they are different.