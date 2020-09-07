Is there any other reliable websites which really publish this sort of information.
I use and recommend https://whatsthesalary.com/ for Seek jobs - you paste in the URL and it spits out the salary range for the role.
JoshWright:I've found that hit and miss - even when using URL's that have the salary in the job ad.
The survey AbsoluteIT do seems pretty accurate, can't find the one for this year though. https://www.absoluteit.co.nz/2019/07/median-it-salary-on-the-rise/
The Hays Salary Guide is often brought up where I am
Done
Robert Half does a NZ salary guide, you need to provide a email address before you can download it, it also includes the aussie data too.