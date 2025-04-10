Not really a job offer, so please move to a more appropriate forum if needed.

I'm on the hunt for an electronics person in the Alexandra area.

We have a pretty simple, (but rather important) 30year old device that has a few failed boards in it, these boards (made up of primarily transistors and optocouplers) died when a 24volt power supply decided that 35v was a better output voltage to supply them, so killed a few of them, (oddly somewhere happy with 35v and still work). The manufacture has long since gone defunct so replacements aren't an option, (we have tired) and while we could replace the entire system with a much more modern solution, a repair would suffice as well, (as the system does what we needed it to do).

If anyone knows of someone in the Alexandra area with an electronics' (either professional or hobbyist) background please get them the PM me.

Ta.

Nic.