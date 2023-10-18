Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone worked out of AppleCare for iPhones are worth it if you already have contents insurance?
turtleattacks

#309434 18-Oct-2023 18:37
Hi team, 

Currently still within my 30 day period to purchase AppleCare for my new iPhone 15 PM. 

 

It'll cost about $NZ$379 for two years (which I can claim back as a business expense) with an excess of around $49-169 depending on the damage. This does not cover theft, or accidental loss. 

 

My current contents insurance has an excess of $500 I believe. 

Apart from accidental damage - has anyone worked out if it's worth it? 

 

I haven't really dropped my phone or have had my units lost or stolen as I'm pretty careful. 

Goosey
  #3148951 18-Oct-2023 19:10
Years ago like 2009, I had to use apple care for a MacBook. It was just a month or so before it expired (2007 Mac Book pro (one of the first intels), and I was experiencing a tracking pad fault).

 

pretty fuss free, dropped the laptop off to the authorised repairer, they replaced the trackpad unit and something else and I had it back in a few days.

 

 

 

about ten years later, I thought I needed to get my iPhone repaired due to faulty microphone, arranged the booking to drop off to the service agent. But before I could, I gave it one more patient clean.

 

turned out, someone admitted they had glue stick’d it.  Problem solved and I delt with said person with retribution.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

cokemaster
Exited
  #3149959 18-Oct-2023 22:05
Goosey:

 

turned out, someone admitted they had glue stick’d it.  Problem solved and I delt with said person with retribution.

 

 

Thats a capital offense. I hope you've dispensed the necessary justice. 

 

 

 

I've always found Applecare has been very prompt + easy to deal with. Insurance is a bit slower but you also get there in the end.




Handle9
  #3149960 18-Oct-2023 22:06
This thread should be merged into the exiting one here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=309283 



jarledb
Webhead
  #3149961 18-Oct-2023 22:51
Handle9:

 

This thread should be merged into the exiting one here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=309283 

 

 

That's an excellent point. Closing this thread. Please use https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=309283 for further discussions on AppleCare.




