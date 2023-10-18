turtleattacks

Hi team,



Currently still within my 30 day period to purchase AppleCare for my new iPhone 15 PM.

It'll cost about $NZ$379 for two years (which I can claim back as a business expense) with an excess of around $49-169 depending on the damage. This does not cover theft, or accidental loss.

My current contents insurance has an excess of $500 I believe.



Apart from accidental damage - has anyone worked out if it's worth it?

I haven't really dropped my phone or have had my units lost or stolen as I'm pretty careful.