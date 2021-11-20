HP ProLiant ML110 G7 Server



Intel Xeon E3-1220 (3.10 GHz/4-core/8MB/80W) Processor

8GB ECC RAM (2 x 4GB)



2 x 250GB 7200RPM Seagate Barracuda SATA HDDs

2 x 1TB 7200RPM HP SATA HDDs

HPE Embedded Smart Array B110i SATA RAID Controller (RAID 0/1/10)

DVD optical drive

2 x NICs



For full specifications see the HPE website:

https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=c02551715&docLocale=en_US



I've securely wiped all disks and installed CentOS 8 on one of the 250GB HDDs for testing, but you can install whatever OS you want.



Doesn't include any peripherals or cables - just the box.



Pickup only in Russley



$120