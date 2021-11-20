HP ProLiant ML110 G7 Server
Intel Xeon E3-1220 (3.10 GHz/4-core/8MB/80W) Processor
8GB ECC RAM (2 x 4GB)
2 x 250GB 7200RPM Seagate Barracuda SATA HDDs
2 x 1TB 7200RPM HP SATA HDDs
HPE Embedded Smart Array B110i SATA RAID Controller (RAID 0/1/10)
DVD optical drive
2 x NICs
For full specifications see the HPE website:
https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=c02551715&docLocale=en_US
I've securely wiped all disks and installed CentOS 8 on one of the 250GB HDDs for testing, but you can install whatever OS you want.
Doesn't include any peripherals or cables - just the box.
Pickup only in Russley
$120