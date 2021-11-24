Hi all,

 

Purchased this in August and have moved house so don't really get to use this - Had my car stolen and so need money to buy a new one sadly.
It's in practically new condition, comes with charger, hard shell storage case, metal folding scooter lock.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commuter

 

 

 

 

Range - How far can it go?

 

 

40 km

 

 

 

 

Speed - How fast can it go?

 

 

40 km/h

 

 

 

 

Motors - How Many and What Power?

 

 

2 x 500w

 

 

 

 

Scooter Weight - How much does it weigh?

 

 

23 kg

 

 

 

 

Max Load - How much can it carry?

 

 

100 kg

 

 

 

 

IP Rating - Does it have a verified water resistance rating?

 

 

IP54

 

 

 

 

Dual Brakes

 

Smart LCD Display

 

Key lock

 

https://stormrides.nz/products/mercane-widewheel-pro

 

Total package RRP - $2250

 

Looking at offers $1500 and above

 

 

 

Images here - https://imgur.com/a/pzvSloq

 

Based in Auckland - can pick up or drop off.