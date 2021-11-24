Hi all,

Purchased this in August and have moved house so don't really get to use this - Had my car stolen and so need money to buy a new one sadly.

It's in practically new condition, comes with charger, hard shell storage case, metal folding scooter lock.

Range - How far can it go?

Speed - How fast can it go?

Motors - How Many and What Power?

Scooter Weight - How much does it weigh?

Max Load - How much can it carry?

IP Rating - Does it have a verified water resistance rating?

Dual Brakes

Smart LCD Display

Key lock

https://stormrides.nz/products/mercane-widewheel-pro

Total package RRP - $2250

Looking at offers $1500 and above

Images here - https://imgur.com/a/pzvSloq

Based in Auckland - can pick up or drop off.