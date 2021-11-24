Hi all,
Purchased this in August and have moved house so don't really get to use this - Had my car stolen and so need money to buy a new one sadly.
It's in practically new condition, comes with charger, hard shell storage case, metal folding scooter lock.
Commuter
Range - How far can it go?
40 km
Speed - How fast can it go?
40 km/h
Motors - How Many and What Power?
2 x 500w
Scooter Weight - How much does it weigh?
23 kg
Max Load - How much can it carry?
100 kg
IP Rating - Does it have a verified water resistance rating?
IP54
Dual Brakes
Smart LCD Display
Key lock
https://stormrides.nz/products/mercane-widewheel-pro
Total package RRP - $2250
Looking at offers $1500 and above
Images here - https://imgur.com/a/pzvSloq
Based in Auckland - can pick up or drop off.