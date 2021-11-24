Looking for a reliable kid friendly laptop for basic gaming and basic web browsing...
Something with a half decent CPU / Memory ideally.
Is there anything out there?
Does it have to be new? My friend has a Predator that's in pretty amazing condition cause he always used a plugin mouse and keyboard. Used to be a tour bus driver so it was his daily driver, but now he's static he bought a proper gaming desktop.
Professional Forum Lurker
CruciasNZ:
No second hand is okay... do you want to post the model number and maybe a price range (pm me if need be)
kiwis:CruciasNZ:
Professional Forum Lurker
CruciasNZ:
I’ll need to make my mate aware of this post and have him comment. We’re out at the movies tonight so he’ll probably get back to you tomorrow. Hopefully others can give you advice regarding other sources of laptops that’ll meet your needs too :)
All good, if I hear something I hear something. Enjoy your afternoon.