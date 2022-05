Hi

I have two CKG2's for sale, 1 is mine and 1 is for a neighbour, he's moved away from Unifi and I now use a docker with my USG

Currently $359 on Black Friday sale https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NAPUBI6002/Ubiquiti-UniFi-UCK-G2-PLUS-Cloud-Key-Gen2-PLUS at PB Tech

I thought $265 each is a fair price and saves on TM fees, pick up is welcome or you can pay for postage 😀

Both work fine with no issues

We have some more kit we don't need anymore which I will put up over the weekend

Cheers