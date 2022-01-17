Bought two, this one is spare. Not used. Trying to get little less than what I paid for it.
$50.00 plus delivery or pick up East Auckland
These are great! I bought myself a pair during Aug lockdown and another for my wife shortly after. Have been using them for video calls, audio books while out walking and music. Microphone gives very clear calls but is slightly susceptible to wind noise if you're out and about
According to a Reddit thread and a review of the +s, it’s down to aptX-adaptive codec and wireless charging.
I bought my wife a pair of Air3s for around $50, which I think are newer than either of those pairs but don’t have wireless charging (no issue in this case) based on another thread on GZ; really very impressed with them, and perfect for kids etc where the chance of losing or buggering up a pair is so much greater. I’d be happy with the sound, though would miss the ANC of my current buds.