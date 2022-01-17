Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293384 17-Jan-2022 18:58
Bought two, this one is spare. Not used. Trying to get little less than what I paid for it. 

 

$50.00 plus delivery or pick up East Auckland

 

 

 

shk292
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2852472 17-Jan-2022 20:40
These are great!  I bought myself a pair during Aug lockdown and another for my wife shortly after.  Have been using them for video calls, audio books while out walking and music.  Microphone gives very clear calls but is slightly susceptible to wind noise if you're out and about

Wakrak
971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852540 18-Jan-2022 00:52
Any idea what the difference is between TrueAir2 & TrueAir2+? Tempted since the TrueAir2 is $45 delivered on Amazon AU

 

 

jonathan18
6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852566 18-Jan-2022 08:34
According to a Reddit thread and a review of the +s, it’s down to aptX-adaptive codec and wireless charging.

 

I bought my wife a pair of Air3s for around $50, which I think are newer than either of those pairs but don’t have wireless charging (no issue in this case) based on another thread on GZ; really very impressed with them, and perfect for kids etc where the chance of losing or buggering up a pair is so much greater. I’d be happy with the sound, though would miss the ANC of my current buds.



quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2853789 19-Jan-2022 19:36
Sold

