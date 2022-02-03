HellraiserNZ

xpd: For the mice, what's the weight of them like ? I prefer a heavy mouse, or else I find I throw them across the room when gaming :D My current G400S is on its way out so looking at replacements.....

So the G903 is the wireless one is 109g with an optional 10g weight.

Rival 600 is 96g at the lightest and has weights that can make it go to 128g

Rival 710 is 135g and has no additional weights.

I have been using the Razer Viper Ultimate and that baby is light, which makes the others feel heavy and kinda skews my perspective. Taking into account the G400s - Its 133g which is almost similar to the SteelSeries mice.

Hope that helps