HellraiserNZ

I have built up a few things that need to go to clear up space and recoup a few costs of newer upgrades. I can send photos of things needed, just ask for them in a comment or PM me. Prices are all O.N.O but please don't try to lowball, if you see something thats way over (or under) just let me know and I can research and adjust.
- Acer XF250Q - 24.5 inch 1080p / 240hz gaming monitor. Takes DP and HDMI and has been working great so far. Its a TN panel so response times are super quick and its best for e-sports games that will net you high FPS even with a mid-level PC. I might have the box for this but I would rather get this picked up (East Auckland / Botany Area). $350
- Corsair Vengeance CMK16GX4M2D3600C16 - DDR4 3600 CL16-19-19-36 2 X 8gb RAM kit. This is literally almost brand new. I tried to mix it in with my current system which has faster ram but it's not playing ball and its too much of a headache to make it work so its gotta go. $140. Can ship at buyers expense.
- Steelseries Rival 650 gaming mouse - Almost new condition and works perfectly, hardly used as I discovered wireless gaming mice. Some people still prefer wired and so there is a market. No Box but will have a generic box if being shipped in. Can ship at buyers expense. $60.
- Steeleries Rival 710 gaming mouse - Good condition and everything works and has a cool screen built in (which I will be first to admit is a novelty). Comes with two lengths of cables that can be detached from the mouse but it is a wired mouse. Harder to find than the Rival 650 and slightly more expensive. No Box but will have a generic box if being shipped in. Can ship at buyers expense. $65.
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED RGB Wireless gaming mouse - Good condition and comes with everything includin the box and cables. Battery lasts ages. Can ship at buyers expense. $100
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro Twilight Colour 128gb - Good condition except for a tiny crack at the bottom which is not noticeable. Will send pics of this phone to whoever is interested. This was originally bought in the UK and will come with a UK charger (with adapter) and accompanying fast Qi charger. The phone was always a secondary phone and was never really a daily driver. Will be reset to latest factory settings and has google play services. Works fine with NZ networks as well. Can ship at buyers expense. $250
- Oneplus 5T - 64 gb - Black - Average condition but screen is OK. Definitely is used and is probably good for someone in between phones. $50
I do have a few more things that I can't remember and will need to be home for but I will add them here once I do!