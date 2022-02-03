HellraiserNZ

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi everyone,

 

I have built up a few things that need to go to clear up space and recoup a few costs of newer upgrades. I can send photos of things needed, just ask for them in a comment or PM me. Prices are all O.N.O but please don't try to lowball, if you see something thats way over (or under) just let me know and I can research and adjust. 

 

 

 

  • Acer XF250Q - 24.5 inch 1080p / 240hz gaming monitor. Takes DP and HDMI and has been working great so far. Its a TN panel so response times are super quick and its best for e-sports games that will net you high FPS even with a mid-level PC. I might have the box for this but I would rather get this picked up (East Auckland / Botany Area). $350

 

 

  • Corsair Vengeance CMK16GX4M2D3600C16 - DDR4 3600 CL16-19-19-36 2 X 8gb RAM kit. This is literally almost brand new. I tried to mix it in with my current system which has faster ram but it's not playing ball and its too much of a headache to make it work so its gotta go. $140. Can ship at buyers expense. 

 

 

  • Steelseries Rival 650 gaming mouse - Almost new condition and works perfectly, hardly used as I discovered wireless gaming mice. Some people still prefer wired and so there is a market. No Box but will have a generic box if being shipped in. Can ship at buyers expense. $60.

 

 

  • Steeleries Rival 710 gaming mouse - Good condition and everything works and has a cool screen built in (which I will be first to admit is a novelty). Comes with two lengths of cables that can be detached from the mouse but it is a wired mouse. Harder to find than the Rival 650 and slightly more expensive. No Box but will have a generic box if being shipped in.  Can ship at buyers expense. $65. 

 

 

  • Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED RGB Wireless gaming mouse - Good condition and comes with everything includin the box and cables. Battery lasts ages. Can ship at buyers expense. $100

 

 

  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro Twilight Colour 128gb - Good condition except for a tiny crack at the bottom which is not noticeable. Will send pics of this phone to whoever is interested. This was originally bought in the UK and will come with a UK charger (with adapter) and accompanying fast Qi charger. The phone was always a secondary phone and was never really a daily driver. Will be reset to latest factory settings and has google play services. Works fine with NZ networks as well. Can ship at buyers expense. $250

 

 

  • Oneplus 5T - 64 gb - Black - Average condition but screen is OK. Definitely is used and is probably good for someone in between phones. $50

 

 

I do have a few more things that I can't remember and will need to be home for but I will add them here once I do!

 

 

For the mice, what's the weight of them like ? I prefer a heavy mouse, or else I find I throw them across the room when gaming :D

 

My current G400S is on its way out so looking at replacements.....

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

xpd:

 

For the mice, what's the weight of them like ? I prefer a heavy mouse, or else I find I throw them across the room when gaming :D

 

My current G400S is on its way out so looking at replacements.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

So the G903 is the wireless one is 109g with an optional 10g weight.

 

Rival 600 is 96g at the lightest and has weights that can make it go to 128g

 

Rival 710 is 135g and has no additional weights.

 

I have been using the Razer Viper Ultimate and that baby is light, which makes the others feel heavy and kinda skews my perspective. Taking into account the G400s - Its 133g which is almost similar to the SteelSeries mice.

 

Hope that helps

Thanks for that, will see if I can scrounge some funds together and will prob take one off your hands, but if someone else gets in before me, then thats fine :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



Logitech G903 on hold, pending sale.

Hey there, would you take $120 for the RAM?

lemonwedges808: Hey there, would you take $120 for the RAM?

 

 

 

Hi, Sorry I don't think I can move much on the RAM. Literally only thing that is in an almost brand new condition and I just paid $169 for it, don't feel like taking a $50 hit. The price is pretty decent fo Micron Rev E die and 3600/CL16. 

 

 

 

Best I can do is $140 with shipping included. Otherwise Ill just hold onto it.

 

 

G903 Wireless Mouse - SOLD

 

 

 

Photos of the OnePlus 5T: https://imgur.com/a/Q4sBsvM 



One plus 5T SOLD.

