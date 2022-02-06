Wyze cam v3 wit Spotlight. Just opened cam
to test Spotlight but didn’t end up setting it up so Spotlight still sealed.
Pickup Howick or I can post.
$135
You’ll have to use your own USB adaptor as it comes with US type plug.
quebec:
Can also sell just the cam for $95
Not trying to be jerk - but Amazon pricing with the spotlight included + delivery & GST is $111.50.
Of course the person buying needs to consider the shipping time into their consideration.
turtleattacks:
quebec:
Have you had much experience with the Spotlight? Would you recommend it?
Yes I would. Haven't had a lot of experience but it's a good addition especially for a room or Garage.