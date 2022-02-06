Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Wyze cam v3 with Spotlight
#293666 6-Feb-2022 16:07
Wyze cam v3 wit Spotlight. Just opened cam
to test Spotlight but didn’t end up setting it up so Spotlight still sealed.
Pickup Howick or I can post.
$135
You’ll have to use your own USB adaptor as it comes with US type plug.

  #2862811 6-Feb-2022 21:55
$130

  #2863645 8-Feb-2022 15:58
Can also sell just the cam for $95

  #2863686 8-Feb-2022 17:23
quebec:

 

Can also sell just the cam for $95

 



Have you had much experience with the Spotlight? Would you recommend it? 

 

 



  #2863715 8-Feb-2022 19:38
Not trying to be jerk - but Amazon pricing with the spotlight included + delivery & GST is $111.50.

 

Of course the person buying needs to consider the shipping time into their consideration.

  #2868606 15-Feb-2022 13:54
turtleattacks:

 

quebec:

 

Can also sell just the cam for $95

 



Have you had much experience with the Spotlight? Would you recommend it? 

 

 

Yes I would. Haven't had a lot of experience but it's a good addition especially for a room or Garage.

