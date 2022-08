clicknz: Hi - lovely lens. Is this with an EF mount or RF mount? (I'm not sure they do actually make one with an RF mount) Thanks.

Thanks, indeed!

This is an EF mount, they don't make them in RF mount yet - hopefully in the coming years Canon will open source the interface technology for 3rd parties.



Have been using this with the official Canon EF to RF mount adapter on my Canon R6, works perfectly, as do all my other lenses. Dual pixel auto-focus means you don't even have to worry about any focus mirco adjustments at all.



I've shot quite a bit with:

Sigma 35mm f1.4

Sigma 40mm f1.4

Sigma 50mm f1.4

Sigma 135mm f1.8

Canon EF 70-200mm F2.8 IS



And used the 35mm and 50mm on my Canon 5Dmk3 previously when I had that combo.