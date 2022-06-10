So Frankie the Maltzu (Maltese / Shih Tzu cross) - that's him right here:
just became a first time dad. Handsome little fella was hired to do that thing by a Maltzu breeder, the payback for him having fun all weekend was one of the litter. Here she is:
Frankie reckons that when she's 35 & going on her first date that he'll be the chaperone.
Maltzu is a very cool breed, Frankie is full of independent character, hilarious, brave, bold (he'll take on anything on the other side of the fence), fast (unbelievable how quick those little legs can carry him when the gate has been left open), cuddly, loyal, soft, clean & easily trained. (Except the gate thing, haven't got that sorted yet.)
Miss Maltzu (she has not been named yet) is ready for a new home. She's had all the shots required & passed her vet health check with flying colours. She's fully toilet trained too.
I'm confident that in amongst the GZ membership is the right owner for this delightful young lady - who on top of being incredibly fluffy & cute with the tiniest little squeak for a voice offers future income potential from breeding.
The breeder is selling the other pups for $3k. Trademe has Maltzu pups from $1800.
GZ price $1400.
Come see her at home & meet Frankie, pick up from Te Aroha.