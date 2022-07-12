Hi team,



Wanting to expand my array. Unfortunately I have run out of SATA ports.on my mobo.



I'm hoping someone here potentially has one of the cards on this link that supports JBOD, but I am honestly open to anything on that list.



Link: https://www.broadcom.com/support/knowledgebase/1211161496893/megaraid-3ware-and-hba-support-for-various-raid-levels-and-jbod-



I am only after the braodcomm/LSI ones as they have decent support on Xpenology.



So far Facebook/trademe haven't been very fruitful. I know I can purchase from AliExpress/Amazon/Ebay but would prefer to try here first.



If anyone has anything please chuck me a PM with the card model and price :)



Thanks!