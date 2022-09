HP Microserver Gen10 PlusXeon CPU32GB RAM4x Gb EthernetiLO enablement kit with dedicated Ethernet portRemainder of 3 year warranty - Runs until 12/6/2025180W external psuHard drives kept so no drives included.Can take 3.5” or 2.5” drives - 2.5” adapters included.Basically brand new.Customer bought it for a project that never went ahead so it’s never been used in production.$2300 ono plus freight.It’s in the original box so can ship anywhere in NZ.Pickup Oamaru.