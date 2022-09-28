Galaxy S21+ 5G in Phantom Silver. Sold new 31 March 2021, Samsung parts & labour warranty until 31 March 2023.



Always kept in a protective gel case with tempered glass screen cover from day 1. Condition is in line with this - as new with no signs of wear & tear.



Model SM-G996B/DS - supports dual SIM - either physical SIM or eSIM.



8GB RAM, 64MPix camera, 25w fast charging & all the things you expect from late-model Samsung S series phones.



If you want a big screen (6.7") Samsung but can't justify the substantially fatter, heavier & far more expensive S21 Ultra, then this is the phone for you.



Trademe has lowest price undamaged S21+ from $799. GZ price $675 + courier.



Comes with phone, Samsung fast charger, new gel case & USB-C to C cable.



