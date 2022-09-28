Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB
1024kb

983 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#300700 28-Sep-2022 19:30
Send private message

Galaxy S21+ 5G in Phantom Silver. Sold new 31 March 2021, Samsung parts & labour warranty until 31 March 2023.

Always kept in a protective gel case with tempered glass screen cover from day 1. Condition is in line with this - as new with no signs of wear & tear.

Model SM-G996B/DS - supports dual SIM - either physical SIM or eSIM.

8GB RAM, 64MPix camera, 25w fast charging & all the things you expect from late-model Samsung S series phones.

If you want a big screen (6.7") Samsung but can't justify the substantially fatter, heavier & far more expensive S21 Ultra, then this is the phone for you.

Trademe has lowest price undamaged S21+ from $799. GZ price $675 + courier.

Comes with phone, Samsung fast charger, new gel case & USB-C to C cable.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic
St1ick
102 posts

Master Geek


  #2974525 28-Sep-2022 21:16
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

Photos? Also where about are you located?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand to become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 