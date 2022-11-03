Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 2 x Netgear WAX202 WiFi 6 Access Points
maxeon

#302161 3-Nov-2022 00:31
Two x Netgear Dual Band WiFi 6 Access points.


Model - WAX202 with 4 x Gigabit ports


AX1800


I have purchased these from PBTech 17/06/2022


Link for PBTech here


 


We have only used it as a switch as our solution did not require WiFi. It's bit of an overkill for being used as a switch, so selling them now. 


 


I can courier them if you want as they are small, will find a box and send it over. 


Pick up prefered from Flat Bush, Auckland. Will also include copy of the receipt for warranty. 


Looking for $300 for the both.


 

dacraka
  #2991352 3-Nov-2022 00:34
Did you forget to list a price?

maxeon

  #2991353 3-Nov-2022 00:38
dacraka: Did you forget to list a price?

 

sorry, Updated now

