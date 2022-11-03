Two x Netgear Dual Band WiFi 6 Access points.

Model - WAX202 with 4 x Gigabit ports

AX1800

I have purchased these from PBTech 17/06/2022

Link for PBTech here

We have only used it as a switch as our solution did not require WiFi. It's bit of an overkill for being used as a switch, so selling them now.

I can courier them if you want as they are small, will find a box and send it over.

Pick up prefered from Flat Bush, Auckland. Will also include copy of the receipt for warranty.

Looking for $300 for the both.