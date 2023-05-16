Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
marmel

1864 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#304572 16-May-2023 09:15
Send private message quote this post

Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 4 46mm (Black), only purchased from Harvey Norman in Feb so in near new condition.

 

 

 

Comes in box with receipt.

 

 

 

$195 inc postage. Add $5 if you want it tracked.

 

 

 

gehenna
7687 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076644 16-May-2023 09:20
Send private message quote this post

46mm Watch4 or Watch4 Classic?  (Mechanical bezel or touch bezel)

 
 
 
 

marmel

1864 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3076647 16-May-2023 09:22
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

46mm Watch4 or Watch4 Classic?  (Mechanical bezel or touch bezel)

 

 

 

 

Sorry it's the classic, mechanical bezel. Bezel is best thing about the Samsung watches, shame they have gone away from it on the 5 series.

heavenlywild
4401 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3076651 16-May-2023 09:38
Send private message quote this post

Yep apparently the rotating bezel is back in the next iteration.

