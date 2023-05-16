Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 4 46mm (Black), only purchased from Harvey Norman in Feb so in near new condition.
Comes in box with receipt.
$195 inc postage. Add $5 if you want it tracked.
46mm Watch4 or Watch4 Classic? (Mechanical bezel or touch bezel)
gehenna:
Sorry it's the classic, mechanical bezel. Bezel is best thing about the Samsung watches, shame they have gone away from it on the 5 series.
Yep apparently the rotating bezel is back in the next iteration.