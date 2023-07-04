Brand new, redemption item from Samsung.
Portable speaker, like a giant Logitech UE BOOM 3 but huge.
Warranty with Samsung NZ.
RRP is $899 ; currently on special for $549 @ PBTECH.
Asking $399 for geekzone member. Listed elsewhere for more.
Sound Tower MX-ST50B
Portable and large
Built in light show
High power 240 Watts
Built-in Battery (12hrs)
Pickup from Kingston, Wellington or you can pick up from Wellington Hospital.
Specifications:
https://www.samsung.com/.../soun.../st50b-black-mx-st50b-xy/
PBTECH:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SPKSAM0005000/Samsung-Sound-Tower-MX-ST50B-240W-Wireless-Portabl
Video review:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5cbpUPJrsg&t=12s
THANKS!