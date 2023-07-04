Brand new, redemption item from Samsung.

Portable speaker, like a giant Logitech UE BOOM 3 but huge.

Warranty with Samsung NZ.

RRP is $899 ; currently on special for $549 @ PBTECH.

Asking $399 for geekzone member. Listed elsewhere for more.

Sound Tower MX-ST50B

Portable and large

Built in light show

High power 240 Watts

Built-in Battery (12hrs)

Pickup from Kingston, Wellington or you can pick up from Wellington Hospital.

