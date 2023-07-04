Brand new, redemption item from Samsung.

 

Portable speaker, like a giant Logitech UE BOOM 3 but huge.

 

Warranty with Samsung NZ.

 

RRP is $899 ; currently on special for $549 @ PBTECH.

 

Asking $399 for geekzone member. Listed elsewhere for more.

 

 

Sound Tower MX-ST50B

 

 

 

Portable and large

 

Built in light show

 

High power 240 Watts

 

Built-in Battery (12hrs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pickup from Kingston, Wellington or you can pick up from Wellington Hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

Specifications:

 

https://www.samsung.com/.../soun.../st50b-black-mx-st50b-xy/

 

 

 

PBTECH:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SPKSAM0005000/Samsung-Sound-Tower-MX-ST50B-240W-Wireless-Portabl

 

 

 

 

 

Video review:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5cbpUPJrsg&t=12s

 

 

 

THANKS!

 