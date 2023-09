Dependable, fuel-efficient and well-maintained vehicle. Selling due to having a work car so it is no longer being used.

Here are the details:

Kms: 200,511 km

Registration Valid Until: August 2024

Warrant of Fitness (WoF) Valid Until: March 2024

Colour: White

Transmission: Automatic

Engine Size: 1.5L

Front bumper has minor cosmetic damage (see photo), it does not affect the vehicle's overall performance or safety.

Price $6,000

Open to any offers.