champakram

The AV receiver is in mint conditions, with remote, calibration mic and the power cord. Looking for $900
The Denon AVR-S960H 7.2 channel 8K Ultra HD AV receiver with 90W per channel fully supports 3D audio formats like Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X® and DTS Virtual:X™, as well as the latest HDMI specifications such as 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz pass-through and upscaling. Features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HEOS® Built-in wireless multi-room music streaming and voice control compatibility.
With the new AVR-S96OH, enjoy all your entertainment with latest technology available and watch your movies in unrivaled clarity. Enjoy your movies in 8K with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling.
Immerse yourself in 3D audio with Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X® and DTS Virtual:XTM. Set up Dolby Atmos with a 5.1.2 surround sound speaker system using elevation speakers for the ultimate home theater experience.
Available on all HDMI ports, enjoy 8K upscaling, as well as HDCP 2.3, letting you enjoy copy-protected content uninhibited. The AVR-S96OH also adopts eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) to support 3D audio formats directly from your smart TV apps to your AV receiver.
https://www.denon.com/en-us/product/av-receivers/avr-s960h
Would prefer picking up