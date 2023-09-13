Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Denon S960h
champakram

118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#307031 13-Sep-2023 16:19
Send private message quote this post

The AV receiver is in mint conditions, with remote, calibration mic and the power cord. Looking for $900

From Denon Official Website:
The Denon AVR-S960H 7.2 channel 8K Ultra HD AV receiver with 90W per channel fully supports 3D audio formats like Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X® and DTS Virtual:X™, as well as the latest HDMI specifications such as 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz pass-through and upscaling. Features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HEOS® Built-in wireless multi-room music streaming and voice control compatibility.

With the new AVR-S96OH, enjoy all your entertainment with latest technology available and watch your movies in unrivaled clarity. Enjoy your movies in 8K with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling.

Immerse yourself in 3D audio with Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X® and DTS Virtual:XTM. Set up Dolby Atmos with a 5.1.2 surround sound speaker system using elevation speakers for the ultimate home theater experience.

Available on all HDMI ports, enjoy 8K upscaling, as well as HDCP 2.3, letting you enjoy copy-protected content uninhibited. The AVR-S96OH also adopts eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) to support 3D audio formats directly from your smart TV apps to your AV receiver.

Please refer to the link for full specifications:
https://www.denon.com/en-us/product/av-receivers/avr-s960h

Would prefer picking up

fritzman
309 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3127220 13-Sep-2023 16:25
Send private message quote this post

I bought the exact same unit a few months back, and can vouch for the model.. outstanding!

GLWS.




champakram

118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3127221 13-Sep-2023 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Thanks Mate

