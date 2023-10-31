Trying to build a new nas and looking to see if I can make the core build a bit cheaper by finding any secondhand goodies at a good price.
Looking for options atm. So basically what I need is:
1. Intel cpu 10th gen or higher (non F), ideally an i3 or i5. Newer gen the better.
2. Itx mobo that goes with the cpu
3. SFX psu - lower capacity and cheaper the better, it's basically just running bunch of hdd, doubt it would pull too much more than 100-200w.
4. Maybe some ram but this is much less priority than the others.
Essentially, cheaper the better tbh. Any suggestions/options out there?