Trying to build a new nas and looking to see if I can make the core build a bit cheaper by finding any secondhand goodies at a good price.



Looking for options atm. So basically what I need is:



1. Intel cpu 10th gen or higher (non F), ideally an i3 or i5. Newer gen the better.

2. Itx mobo that goes with the cpu

3. SFX psu - lower capacity and cheaper the better, it's basically just running bunch of hdd, doubt it would pull too much more than 100-200w.

4. Maybe some ram but this is much less priority than the others.



Essentially, cheaper the better tbh. Any suggestions/options out there?