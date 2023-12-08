Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Apple iPad Pro 12.9" Wifi/Cel 5th, Apple Watch Ultra, Airpods Pro 2nd gen & Powerbeats Pro.
Thorak

73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#311028 8-Dec-2023 09:25
Send private message

Off-loading all my iOS products and jumping back to Android.

 

 

 

Everything is in perfect working condition, no issues with anything. I have the original boxes for the iPad and Apple Watch and I should have the boxes for the Airpods and Powerbeats too. The iPad comes with the Magic Keyboard and 2nd gen pencil and a paperlike screen protector. There is also a magnetic Pitaka stand for the iPad (with wireless charging base) included as well. The Apple Watch includes a slew of additional straps as well. 

 

 

 

And because it's Christmas and I'm feeling particularly generous I will throw in a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones for free as well.

 

 

 

Pickup is Christchurch or I will provide free track and trace shipping :-)

 

Price: Looks like based on TM sales in recent times $3800 is the going rate, for GZ members I'll drop $300 off and go $3500 flat for everything. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thorak

73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3170992 12-Dec-2023 10:33
Send private message

BUMP

 

 

 

Watch, straps, airpods and beats are all sold.

 

 

 

iPad and it's connected accessories left, $2200 ONO



Thorak

73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3176115 29-Dec-2023 10:27
Send private message

BUMP, open to serious offers.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176119 29-Dec-2023 11:28
Send private message

Maybe add actual model numbers for things so those not so knowledgeable of everything Apple, know what they're looking at :)

 

I know you've got the main products in the title but some prefer actual numbers :)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



toejam316
1465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176135 29-Dec-2023 13:14
Send private message

Also since you're only selling the iPad now, you should probably chuck in your iPad price rather than the lot price, since there is no lot.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Thorak

73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3176200 29-Dec-2023 20:48
Send private message

toejam316:

Also since you're only selling the iPad now, you should probably chuck in your iPad price rather than the lot price, since there is no lot.



I have put a price there. 2nd comment :-)

