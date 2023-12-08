Off-loading all my iOS products and jumping back to Android.

Everything is in perfect working condition, no issues with anything. I have the original boxes for the iPad and Apple Watch and I should have the boxes for the Airpods and Powerbeats too. The iPad comes with the Magic Keyboard and 2nd gen pencil and a paperlike screen protector. There is also a magnetic Pitaka stand for the iPad (with wireless charging base) included as well. The Apple Watch includes a slew of additional straps as well.

And because it's Christmas and I'm feeling particularly generous I will throw in a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones for free as well.

Pickup is Christchurch or I will provide free track and trace shipping :-)

Price: Looks like based on TM sales in recent times $3800 is the going rate, for GZ members I'll drop $300 off and go $3500 flat for everything.