Trying to do a cheap NAS build. i have quite a bit of parts already sorted, whats remaining are the motherboard, psu, ssds, and ram. so what im mainly looking for are:



1. Motherboard LGA 1700 (to fit a 13th gen i3 13100T). have to be mini ITX unfortunately. i do also need it to have nvme slot and atleast 4 sata ports (which are pretty much given in most motherboards).

2. SFX PSU. Ideally something from a good brand. Given its a nas, doesnt need to be super powerful (doubt id pull much more than 100w at load), so lower capacity the better.

3. Ram - 16gb-ish. But this really depends on the motherboard, so let me source the motherboard first and then see what type of ram i can use.