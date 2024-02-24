My sister’s elderly intel MBP is on its last legs. Display gone but can run an external monitor.
So it’s probably time for a replacement.
Ideally looking for a 13” Air but would consider a Mini.
For pricing context I see I could get a brand new Mini M1 duty free from PB for $782, and I bought a mint M1 Air on here for 1050 last summer.
I note the M3 machines (Air, Mini) are likely to be out in March at their spring event so now’s a great time to be upgrading ;-)
Anyone got anything they wish to sell?
Many thanks in advance
