Upgraded to M3 Pro today as wanted the extra grunt, RAM and 1Tb storage.

My trusty 14" M1 is still great machine and just under 2 years old. NZ new, bought from Apple.

It is the 16Gb RAM base M1 chip with 500gb storage.

It is in good condition and perfect working order - no cracks/chips/dents etc but shows signs of its daily usage (shining starting to happen on the keyboard etc.)

The screen is in good condition and 100% working. If you try really hard in a certain light with the screen off, you can see some small marks here and there on the oleophobic coating, but nothing that you would notice during use.

AppleCare+ is tied to the machine (3 year pack) and valid until June 2026 so you can buy with confidence!

With the AC+ would have been about $4k new, so thinking $2300 ONO.

Would prefer Auckland sales and a pickup so you can check it out personally before dropping the money, but can consider shipping at buyers cost and risk.