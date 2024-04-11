Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#312373 11-Apr-2024 10:22
After a good clean out, I have a few items to sell - Based in Christchurch or can ship at buyers expense. 

 

Apple Airpods Pro 1st Generation - Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks - $150

 

Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Router $350     

 

Ubiquiti U6 Mesh Dual Band Indoor/Outdoor 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 Access $250 each (Have 2)

 

1 x Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (i5 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD) Sage Colour - $800 - BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes

 

1 x Apple Mac Mini M2 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD - Comes with Apple Keyboard & Mouse (The Generation with AA batteries) $800BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes

Interested in the U6-mesh Units.
Do they come with everything as when new in the box?
Mounting brackets etc.

 
 
 
 

@CYaBro

 

 

 

Sure does; all of these items advertised have the boxes manuals etc, i think the U6 even have a powered PoE injector included 

