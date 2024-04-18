Price is free. Must pickup from Glen Eden, West Auckland.

This was from my old Mediaportal setup. I might even give it a clean beforehand! It no longer has the display in it - doubt it would work with anything modern anyway! The black CD/DVD cover may be in the case - not sure on that. From memory it can take a full sized motherboard etc. Theres nothing included inside as it was all removed to a mid tower case years ago. Just gathering dust now!

This website has pictures of it if you want to see: https://m.alza.cz/EN/thermaltake-mozart-vc4001sns-stribrny-d58880.htm