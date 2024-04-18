Price is free. Must pickup from Glen Eden, West Auckland.  

 

This was from my old Mediaportal setup.  I might even give it a clean beforehand!  It no longer has the display in it - doubt it would work with anything modern anyway!  The black CD/DVD cover may be in the case - not sure on that.  From memory it can take a full sized motherboard etc.  Theres nothing included inside as it was all removed to a mid tower case years ago.  Just gathering dust now!

 

This website has pictures of it if you want to see:  https://m.alza.cz/EN/thermaltake-mozart-vc4001sns-stribrny-d58880.htm

 