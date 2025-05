Yale Unity Digital Door Lock.

Bought this on their Easter special for $149 (RRP $470) so selling it at the price I paid for it.

Unfortunately, it doesn't quite fit our front door, as it has had double glazing retro fitted to it and the trim gets in the way of this lock.

YALE UNITY DIGITAL DOOR LOCK (shopyalehome.co.nz)

It's brand new but has been opened by me.

Everything is back in the box.

Pickup is Oamaru or can ship at buyer's cost.