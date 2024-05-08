Absolutely incredible phone, hands down the best Fold available and with the disappointing rumours for the Fold 6, doesn't sound like that will change anytime soon. Was purchased from Spark in November so plenty left on the warranty. Has original box and charger, plus a couple of cases.

It did have a little kiss with a footpath, but that hasn't given it any damage aside from a couple of little nicks on the edge that are so small I couldn't get the camera to focus on them.

Free shipping in NZ, track and trace of course, or happy for pickup in Christchurch.

Hard to know a price as I cannot find any 2nd hand sales anywhere, so will go with $2200 ONO