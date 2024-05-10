Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: iPhone 11/12 or similar
Jasonp

#312705 10-May-2024 12:30
Hi,

 

Looking for a replacement iPhone for my daughter. Anyone have one they are not using.

 

Thanks

hhan
  #3228911 11-May-2024 06:44
How about 13 mini?



Geektastic
  #3230218 14-May-2024 11:40
Got a 13 PM on my desk.





