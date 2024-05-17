My google fu is failing me
Anyone know where I can source these?
I'm after a certain style of "Chinese" power cords, which have the same pin layout as NZ's but a much slimmer, squared off plug compared to our big fat round ones.
Like this:
edit
Just for any latercomer's to the thread, it's the different shape of the plastic molding around the pins that I'm after. Rather than being a circle like most plugs are, it's more of a capsule/stadium shape, which can achieve a higher density of side by side plugs, for use on a Chinese PDU as below.