Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTD: Chinese style, nz pin layout power cords
Lias

5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312796 17-May-2024 15:10
Send private message

My google fu is failing me

 

Anyone know where I can source these?

 

I'm after a certain style of "Chinese" power cords, which have the same pin layout as NZ's but a much slimmer, squared off plug compared to our big fat round ones.

 

Like this: 

 

 

edit

 

Just for any latercomer's to the thread, it's the different shape of the plastic molding around the pins that I'm after. Rather than being a circle like most plugs are, it's more of a capsule/stadium shape, which can achieve a higher density of side by side plugs, for use on a Chinese PDU as below. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Lias

5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231893 17-May-2024 15:14
Send private message

Closest I've found are these, which you could probably butcher and trim those side bits off, but I'd rather find exactly what I'm after if possible.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
kiwijunglist
2981 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3231895 17-May-2024 15:24
Send private message

what exactly are you trying to do, the description of what you want is very unclear




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

cshaun
399 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3231898 17-May-2024 15:35
Send private message

Not sure you'll easily find those here. While they work, my assumption is they don't meet NZ specifications. Aliexpress? Kettle cord?

 

I'm assuming you need them cause you've got a Chinese power board? More flimsy and don't have the insulation to protect fingers from touching them when not fully inserted.



wellygary
8226 posts

Uber Geek


  #3231899 17-May-2024 15:40
Send private message

cshaun:

 

Not sure you'll easily find those here. While they work, my assumption is they don't meet NZ specifications. 

 

don't have the insulation to protect fingers from touching them when not fully inserted.

 

 

Ding, Ding, 

 

"The shank of the active and neutral pins of every 10 and 15 amp flat-pin plug sold after 3 April 2005 are required to be insulated, in accordance with AS/NZS 3112:2000"

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AS/NZS_3112

 

 

Mehrts
1050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3231902 17-May-2024 15:48
Send private message

Let's not jump to conclusions about what OP is asking about just becasue the word "Chinese" was mentioned... 

They're after a specific style of plug body with the cable entering the top of the plug, which makes sense for applications where there may be a outlet placed on a skirting board (for example) where you don't want the cable protruding outwards too far.

richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231903 17-May-2024 15:49
Send private message

I assume any cable with that plug on it is copper clad aluminium with about 0.2mm^2 area and bin them after I found one that came with an external drive chassis got warm when running a PC.

 

Not sure why any standards compliant outlet would need you to have narrower ones unless you are trying to jam them in between wallwarts or similar.




Richard rich.ms

DonH
230 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3231907 17-May-2024 16:01
Send private message

I thought the insulation on the pins was to prevent a short if a metal object dropped down the gap between the plug and socket, and the "big, fat, round" part was to prevent fingers from touching the pins until the plug was fully withdrawn?




People hear what they see. - Doris Day



richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231910 17-May-2024 16:05
Send private message

DonH:

 

I thought the insulation on the pins was to prevent a short if a metal object dropped down the gap between the plug and socket, and the "big, fat, round" part was to prevent fingers from touching the pins until the plug was fully withdrawn?

 

 

Its for both. the gap is still large enough for small fingers to get to the pins when they are connecting or partially pulled out.

 

I found when they were introduced that some of my vintage aged double adapters connected to the pins too far up and would not worth with the shrouded pins unless pulled out slightly, but everything under 70ish years old had no problem when they were added.




Richard rich.ms

bendud
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231911 17-May-2024 16:06
Send private message

How about a standard HPM side entry power plug then? Low profile and compliant.

B




From the Antarctic Riviera

kiwijunglist
2981 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3231912 17-May-2024 16:10
Send private message

is this what you want

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/hpm-side-entry-plug-10amp/p/106258




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

Lias

5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231913 17-May-2024 16:11
Send private message

kiwijunglist: is this what you want

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/hpm-side-entry-plug-10amp/p/106258

 

No. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Lias

5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231916 17-May-2024 16:20
Send private message

It's for a Chinese APC PDU where there's insufficient room between the sockets for the normal round style plugs.

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Mehrts
1050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3231917 17-May-2024 16:23
Send private message

Would it not be easier then to replace the PDU with an Aus/NZ styled one with the correct outlet spacing?

cshaun
399 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3231918 17-May-2024 16:23
Send private message

Maybe better to just use a knife, sander, grinder and take a bit off the round plugs? Pretty sure it's just plastic, you'll know after doing the first one.

kiwijunglist
2981 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3231922 17-May-2024 16:39
Send private message

maybe this. +- shave.

https://folders.co.nz/products/240v-line-mains-power-plug




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright